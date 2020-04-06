Inquirer photographers challenged to accurately document the rise and spread of the coronavirus

Every week, we present a gallery of recent pictures taken by our staff photojournalists and tell the story behind one of them. This week we take a look at how Inquirer photographers have documented the ongoing spread of the coronavirus in the region.
As the one-month anniversary of Philadelphia’s first confirmed case of the nears, we take a look back at the Inquirer’s photography as the pandemic has spread. The first coronavirus photo assignments for the newspaper — in early February — involved the virus’s impact on the Asian-American community. Staff photographer David Maialetti took the first coronavirus photos — street views of daily life in Chinatown — but felt the depiction of residents there in a story that was about Asians across the globe recounting personal episodes of discrimination were inappropriate.
The pictures were not published.
A few days later, Jessica Griffin was there when Mayor Jim Kenney, Councilmember Helen Gym and members of the Chinatown community had lunch together — with the journalists on hand — to show, as he said, “Chinatown is safe. The city is safe. America is safe.”
In the ensuing weeks, our photographers covered research into a coronavirus vaccine at Penn, closing schools, empty shelves, high school basketball games canceled. Then, on March 10, Mayor Jim Kenney announced the city’s first positive case, the first person in New Jersey died from the illness, and Montgomery County became the first area municipality to confront a case in which the origin of the infection remained a mystery.
But the St. Patrick’s Day Parade was still planned to take place (with the mayor suggesting spectators watch it on television) and a scheduled slate of sporting events and concerts at the Wells Fargo Center were going on as scheduled.
Soon, everything changed.
In Wilmington, the region’s first drive-through coronavirus testing was set up. Philadelphia banned events with 1,000 or more attendees (the St. Patrick’s Day Parade was cancelled). Kenney ordered government offices closed to the public and told nonessential businesses to shut down. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf directed all schools, community centers, gyms and entertainment venues in the commonwealth to close, as the number of reported coronavirus cases crept higher.
Inquirer photographers have been making pictures through it all.
— Tom Gralish, Staff Photographer
