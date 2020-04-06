Inquirer photographers challenged to accurately document the rise and spread of the coronavirus

As the one-month anniversary of Philadelphia’s first confirmed case of the nears, we take a look back at the Inquirer’s photography as the pandemic has spread. The first coronavirus photo assignments for the newspaper — in early February — involved the virus’s impact on the Asian-American community. Staff photographer David Maialetti took the first coronavirus photos — street views of daily life in Chinatown — but felt the depiction of residents there in a story that was about Asians across the globe recounting personal episodes of discrimination were inappropriate.