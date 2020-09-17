Children of the Great Depression were known savers. Those who grew up in the aftermath of 9/11 became particularly civic-minded. The coronavirus pandemic will almost certainly have a lasting impact on our behavior, too. But how?
There have been a lot of predictions about how institutions will adjust to a post-COVID-19 world — businesses will devalue office real estate, government will push voting by mail, hospitals will promote telecare — but we wanted to focus on the changes individuals will make. And so, Our Future Selves series was born.
We have picked different aspects of life, and asked experts how they think we’ll permanently transform. We will continue to look at where our attitudes about other areas of our lives will land on the other side of this.