Inquirer photographer explores a history paved over in Philadelphia

When publication of his story about a plot of Native American land in Philadelphia was delayed because of the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Inquirer staff photographer Charles Fox wondered if, “Maybe a story on smallpox and Native Americans would have been more pertinent.”
Fox knew viruses were not new to indigenous people. It is estimated that 90% of the people living in the New World may have died of disease in the years following the arrival of Europeans. He wrote previously about his great-uncle, a Philadelphia ophthalmologist, who spent his summers in Montana performing hundreds of free eye surgeries for Native Americans to combat the trachoma outbreak on reservations. He also wrote about and photographed the homecoming and reburial of the bodies of three young Native American girls who died of spinal meningitis, tuberculosis, and pneumonia while at the Indian Industrial School in Carlisle, Pa., around the turn of the 20th century.
His latest story on the "Wampum Lot,” came about when six women from the Iroquois Confederacy in upstate New York traveled to Philadelphia in February. One of them, an Oneida he’d met before, thought he might be interested in their visit here.
They came to see a plot of land given to their ancestors in 1755 by John Penn, William Penn’s grandson. It was deeded to 12 visiting chiefs “in perpetuity for the conduct of Native diplomacy,” and remained a tribal land well into the 20th century. Fox understands the question of ownership, but said he I feels the story “is more about the erasure of history and how we tend to view history from one perspective.”
