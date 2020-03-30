Inquirer photographer explores a history paved over in Philadelphia

Fox knew viruses were not new to indigenous people. It is estimated that 90% of the people living in the New World may have died of disease in the years following the arrival of Europeans. He wrote previously about his great-uncle, a Philadelphia ophthalmologist, who spent his summers in Montana performing hundreds of free eye surgeries for Native Americans to combat the trachoma outbreak on reservations. He also wrote about and photographed the homecoming and reburial of the bodies of three young Native American girls who died of spinal meningitis, tuberculosis, and pneumonia while at the Indian Industrial School in Carlisle, Pa., around the turn of the 20th century.