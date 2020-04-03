Window service: Restaurants work through the pane during coronavirus shutdown

Bottles of beer sit next to Clorox disinfectant wipes and a bell at the window of Pub & Kitchen, an upscale bar at 20th and Lombard Streets. “It’s definitely isolating, not having anyone in your restaurant or being social, because most of us in hospitality, we enjoy interacting and being with other people,” says Emily Bonsall, 28, the manager. “It’s nice to at least have brief exchanges with people, even if it’s just handing a bag over and saying, ‘Have a good day.'” She said most interactions are limited to one sentence now. “I hope we can go back to being normal, and people can enjoy the weather and be outside and get back to our lives.”