There will be a “ReOpen Philadelphia” protest Friday at City Hall with supporters of reopening Philadelphia businesses demanding that Mayor Jim Kenney lay out a plan to ease social-distancing restrictions in the city. In response, Kenney noted at a news conference today that cases rose in Florida after it began relaxing social-distancing measures. Philadelphia will reopen, Kenney said, when Philadelphia Public Health Commissioner Thomas Farley and other experts tell him it is time to do so, and based off data on the coronavirus’ spread in the city, not because of economic pressures. “We are not going to sacrifice people’s lives," he said. "There’s no such thing as collateral lives. They’re all human beings. They’re all part of our country, state and city, and we’re not going to sacrifice anybody intentionally.”