The Philadelphia School District has been discussing tentative plans for what do when students head back to class in the fall, which could include a hybrid in-person and online learning model, no temperature checks for students and staff, cleaning high-touch areas every four hours, and having students attend school in shifts so classrooms aren’t overcrowded. Classes in Philadelphia are scheduled to begin Aug. 31, but all the training and protocols needed for preparing for school amid a pandemic may push that back. Read more about the plans here.