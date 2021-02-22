Click the video above to watch the live interview, which begins at 11:00 a.m. (EST).
Right now, Philadelphia has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to future-proof its economy and workforce amid a health emergency that has laid bare the city’s fiscal vulnerabilities. Anne Gemmell, founder of civic organization Future Works Alliance PHL, shares how the city can emerge from the economic turmoil stronger and better prepared for an increasingly digital future, while also addressing the forces perpetuating intergenerational poverty here in America’s poorest big city.
Join the conversation as The Inquirer’s Future of Work editor Ezequiel Minaya talks with Anne Gemmell to discuss what steps need to be taken in order to better Philadelphia’s future.
