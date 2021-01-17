In this 2016 photo provided by Beverly Amick, her father Mal Osborn, 92, of Winston-Salem, N.C., wears a treasured 1952 letter jacket from the University of Maine, which he earned as a track athlete, while posing at a Master’s swim tournament where he won multiple gold medals. He lost the jacket in October, and with the help of a post online, it was found and returned to him. (Beverly Amick via AP)