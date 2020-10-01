“A lot of people think Camden is what the media portrays, but the perception is not reality. Camden is more than that,” said Felix Moulier, 35, who lives in East Camden. His portrait (Camden is us) is among 13 that have transformed a forlorn trio of long-abandoned Mount Ephraim Avenue rowhouses into a local landmark. The striking assemblage can be seen from the PATCO commuter trains on the viaduct above; on the avenue below, drivers pull over to take a look or snap a photo of their own.