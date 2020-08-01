She moved to the city soon after getting married at age 20. She worked as a registered nurse and as a beautician, running a salon from the home where she still lives. After her husband died in 1970, Flamer found her house too lonely and quiet, so she went to work at the local Strawbridge & Clothier. She stayed for years — “I worked the floor,” she said — and shoppers would come looking for the octogenarian sales clerk. She only left the job when she was 90 as the company prepared to bring in a new computer system that she didn’t want to learn.