Even those of us who don’t consider ourselves “dog people” can still appreciate a great dog story. That was our thinking behind The PupSide, where we’ve gathered some of the best feel-good “tails” in the Philadelphia region to share with you.
The stories you’ll find here are about dog owners and the pups they cherish, about humans who are working to make the lives of dogs better — and vice versa — and about simple things we can do to help reduce the number of homeless pets in the area.
So get ready to feel the puppy love. Sit. Stay. Read.
My dog story is probably a lot like yours
The day Blackie the dog moved in, my kid’s heart exploded in joy — and my own heart exploded in wonder. Blackie rounded out our family in ways I never knew were necessary until she loped through our house like she already knew its rooms.
Dogs of divorce: Who gets the fur baby when a marriage goes bust?
“It’s a tricky issue because the law has not caught up with" the growing regard of pets as being akin to family members, says one family law attorney. “It’s almost barbaric to think of pets as nothing more than property."
Thanks to you, more homeless animals are being saved around Philly than ever
Philadelphia is on the brink of achieving something that once seemed impossible: becoming a city in which all healthy, treatable, and adoptable pets find homes.
Forget dog vs. mailman. These dogs have nothing but puppy love for delivery people.
These dogs have a love for delivery drivers — and people can't get enough of the photos.
When people get sick or military members deploy, PACT finds free foster care for their pets
“I can’t stand the thought of a military person going to Iraq or fighting ISIS and they have to give up their animal. I can’t let a kid fighting cancer or heart problems at CHOP lose his animal.”
A boy with autism and his dog: How Rader helps Dylan connect with the world
The dog's name, "Rader," can translate to “wheels” in German. “It’s so appropriate because I think of Rader as Dylan’s wheels,” said Dylan's mom. “He helps him go.”
Temple professor endows a scholarship in his dog Mookie’s name
The Mookie Miller Fund for Adventure in Education will allow qualified students to expand their horizons through travel abroad, in honor of the beloved pup's intrepid spirit.
A unique heart procedure saved Sophie the boxer. It could save other dogs, too.
Sophie was diagnosed with arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC), a form of heart disease that afflicts people as well as dogs, especially boxers.
Terminally ill dogs come to this unusual hospice to live their best lives
At this unusual dog hospice and sanctuary in rural Burlington County, canine names and needs matter much more than case numbers or prognoses.
Best gig ever: fresh air, exercise, and playing with puppies
In 2019 alone, Americans spent about $1 billion for dog walking services, an industry that has grown an average of 3.7% per year since 2015.
Instagram’s Bear the blind pit bull puts a sweet face on special-needs animals
Four years ago, Bear became blind as a result of a car accident that would change his life — and those of his caregivers — in wondrous ways.
Ten ways to help Philly’s homeless pets
Courtesy of Marsha Perelman.
Honey the dog brings joy and comfort to residents of this senior living center
A big, docile dog makes assisted living feel like home. She's the official greeter, but she does so much more.
Union carpenters create free custom doghouses for the Pennsylvania SPCA
“And I thought, who better than union carpenters union to build high-quality, amazing doghouses that are up to the city and state code standards?” Mandy Hood said.