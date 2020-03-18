Even those of us who don’t consider ourselves “dog people” can still appreciate a great dog story. That was our thinking behind The PupSide, where we’ve gathered some of the best feel-good “tails” in the Philadelphia region to share with you.

The stories you’ll find here are about dog owners and the pups they cherish, about humans who are working to make the lives of dogs better — and vice versa — and about simple things we can do to help reduce the number of homeless pets in the area.

So get ready to feel the puppy love. Sit. Stay. Read.