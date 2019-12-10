Meechie Lanvin does not simply walk on stage. When he’s preparing to hit the ballroom runway, wrapped in a midnight-black fox fur over a custom suit, his motivations run deeper than fashion, his ambitions aim higher than winning over judges.

“When I walk balls, I walk for three people: me, my house, my city,” Meechie says.

So, on that night in Charlotte, N.C., he waited to go last after 14 men strolled out in fine furs, leather gloves, designer shades, even jeweled masks. Each had sauntered out individually, but Meechie had other plans.

Meechie Lanvin.

Hundreds stood on the floor to view the action. Scores more watched from the balcony. The beat from Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” beeped through the venue like a ringtone. The best-dressed category called for competitors to bring it as if it were only 13 degrees outside instead of a typical North Carolina summer night.

House A kinship organization in ballroom culture. Today, many houses are international.

The chants for his house went up. The lights in the club shined down. Under the ballroom glow, Meechie knows, he can be somebody different. And that night, he was looking like a goth underlord who had dressed for every funeral but his own.

Meechie pulled up with a four-man fashion squad, all wearing black from head to toe. They escorted him out as he swayed toward the judges so they could have a look at the triple-ring choker around his neck and his lightning-bolt-shape eyewear. Members of his entourage unlatched his Gucci belt and peeled off his fur. They revealed the jet-black metallic crocodile brocade of his suit. He’d designed that himself. He turned to face the judges. Tens across the board.

Meechie would go on to survive every battle of best dressed and win the category. The $1,313 grand prize was his – and Philadelphia’s.

Meechie comes from Philadelphia’s ballroom culture, and if he didn’t, he would have approached that category differently. Ballroom culture is now 30 years old in Philadelphia and draws hundreds to its balls. Black LGBTQ people still run the scene in Philly, but the audience is diversifying here and elsewhere, and spreading far beyond the United States.

The glitz and glamour of the events are well known. But ballroom is its own universe. Larger houses are international networks where members pay dues, follow regional and chapter-level hierarchies, attend boot camps and retreats. They participate in gatherings as intimate as family dinners, and attend mega-conferences that draw from across the country.