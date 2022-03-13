I love those archaeology shows, where they excavate and find cool artifacts.

But I never expected my house to be the dig.

Let me explain.

You may remember that my water is turning my hair green, which means I can’t use my shower until we figure out what’s going on. Luckily, I have a shower in the hallway. It hasn’t been used in years, and the last person to use it was evidently Mother Mary.

Sadly, she passed away in 2014.

But she’s alive and well in my shower.

I found this out, with a start, when I was in the shower, reached for the shampoo, and found Head & Shoulders.

I knew instantly that it was hers because Mother Mary swore by Head & Shoulders.

By the way, she never had dandruff in her life.

Maybe that’s why.

In any event, she loved Head & Shoulders, and when I was growing up, she told us it cost a lot and be careful not to use too much. I got the idea it was rich-people shampoo, and its appearance confirmed my belief, since it came out in creamy, classy coils, as green as money.

Our main shampoo was Suave, and my father swore by Suave because it was the cheapest.

Could that marriage be saved?

Not with Mother Mary and her champagne dreams of Head & Shoulders.

But I have to tell you, I was taken aback when I found my mother’s shampoo. I picked it up, squirted some into my palm, and it came out just as I remembered.

I got choked up.

I couldn’t use it.

I washed it off my hand and put the bottle back down.

I never realized shampoo had sentimental value.

Like toiletries are keepsakes.

But this is what happens when you’ve lived a long time, and you’ve lost people you love.

Of course I have a Tupperware container of her eggplant parmigiana in the freezer. On top is a strip of masking tape that says in her handwriting, Wednesday.

Aw.

I’m hoping I’m not the only person who finds artifacts of her own family in her house. Like at some point, you become an excavation site.

Last week, I opened my first-aid drawer and came across something else of my mother’s — a row of Q-tips, wrapped in Saran Wrap and sealed in a baggie.

Every time she visited me, she brought Q-tips, hermetically sealed.

I have no idea why.

First, I own plenty of Q-tips.

Secondly, I don’t know why she was so busy with Q-tips.

I use Q-tips four times a year, and I have two ears. If I buy a pack of 500, I’ll be dead 10 times over before I’ve made a dent in my supply.

Nobody’s ever tapping a strategic reserve of Q-tips, are they?

In any event, when I found the Q-tip baggie, I got to thinking.

Maybe Mother Mary is sending me signs from beyond.

Or nagging me about my personal grooming.

Or maybe she booby-trapped my house, so I think of her more often.

That sounds like her.

I looked up her obituary, and it was written by Bonnie Cook of The Inquirer, who described her as “the hilarious, sometimes profane, larger-than-life maternal figure known to readers as Mother Mary.”

My mother would have loved that description.

The obit also noted she was admitted to the hospital in a lab coat.

Which is absolutely true.

She wasn’t a doctor, but she liked pockets.

People always ask me how Mother Mary felt about Francesca and me writing about her, and the truth is she wanted us to write about her more.

I’m thinking that’s what she was up to, with the shampoo and the Q-tips.

Angling for another column.

And you can’t blame her.

All of our mothers are larger-than-life to us.

That’s true whether they’re alive or not.

Or even whether they were good mothers or not, unfortunately.

I know I was lucky in Mother Mary, because she was a wonderful mother.

She passed away this time of year, so I’m always a little sad about spring, but it’s a time of rebirth, and I know she would want me to be happy.

And to remember she had very clean ears.

And she was Head & Shoulders above everybody else.

