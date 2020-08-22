This article originally appeared in The Inquirer on July 27, 1983.
Eight-year-old Jade Mitchell’s suitcase was packed: She had her church clothes. She had her bathing suit. She had her allergy pills. And she had instructions to keep on eye on her little brother.
Clinton Joseph Whitfield, 6, also was ready. He had on his orange shirt and orange shorts. His suitcase contained, among other things, carefully folded underwear and five pairs of clean socks.
To his delight, he had the unbelievable sum of $10 in his pocket, which he solemnly announced he did not intend to spend on “junk.”
It was 9 a.m. Monday and Jade, Clinton and six other excited children fidgeted on the steps of St. Elizabeth’s parish rectory, 23d and Berks Streets in North Philadelphia, waiting to leave.
Their destination was Atlantic City, where they would spend this week as part of a summer program operated by St. Elizabeth's with funding from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.
For some of the children, it was a rare opportunity to stay at the seashore, which their parents said they could not otherwise have afforded. For others, it was simply a chance to be away from home and to have fun.
St. Elizabeth's runs a six-week summer camp, with programs held in the church buildings and on church grounds. The camp fee is $20, and the first 50 children who register get to go to the shore for a week.
The children go in groups of 10, one group for each of five weeks. They stay in an apartment owned by St. Elizabeth’s pastor, Monsignor Philip Dowling, that is a block from the beach.
The children, most of whom are from the North Philadelphia neighborhoods around the church, stay with St. Elizabeth’s kindergarten teacher Marie McDonald, 25, and kindergarten assistant Alice Jones, 31. They were driven to the shore Monday in three cars by Miss McDonald, Denise Ware, who runs the summer camp, and the Rev. Rayford Emmons, assistant pastor at the church.
As the children prepared to leave, there were last-minute instructions from their mothers.
Jade was reminded to give her brother, Dorian, 6, who also was on the trip, a goodnight kiss because, "I won't be there, and Daddy won't be there. "
"Now you tell me everything you saw and bring me some sand," Regina Wooten told her son, JaVon Kinnard, 6, as he piled into the back seat of Ms. Ware's car. "Now give me a kiss," she said.
“Take care of my baby, Ms. Ware,” Mrs. Wooten said as the car door closed.
After leaving, JaVon, Joey Whitfield and Christopher Folk discovered from the back seat of Ms. Ware's big Oldsmobile that part of the fun of the seashore is getting there.
They marveled at the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, and in unison shouted ''Hi!" to the tollkeeper. They sang songs. JaVon and Joey tickled each other and spoke of Atlantic City as if it were a magical land.
"There isn't but one Atlantic City," Joey said. There was talk of sharks, huge waves and the ocean, which was at least 200 feet deep.
Inevitably, a small voice from the back seat asked, “Are we almost in Atlantic City?”
“We’re almost there,” Ms. Ware said as the buildings of the city appeared in the distance. A few seconds later, JaVon asked, “We almost there?”
Ms. Ware replied, “Almost.”
Several more seconds passed. “We there?” JaVon asked again. “Almost.”
The car stopped at a traffic light on a drawbridge. The children worried that a boat might come and that the bridge would go up. Traffic became heavy. ''We're gonna get lost," Joey said anxiously.
Finally, Ms. Ware announced that they had reached Atlantic City. ''Yaaaaay," all yelled from the back seat.
When they arrived at the apartment, the boys lugged their suitcases inside. The others soon arrived. Everyone lunched on hot dogs, changed into their bathing suits and headed for the beach.
Keeping together, the eight children approached the water carefully, and several screamed when the first small wave swept over their ankles. Jade held Dorian's hand, while Miss McDonald watched.
Shrieks of joy continued as Jade and Dawn Bishop, 9, jumped some waves and then turned around and let the waves break over their backs. Little Michael Manning, 6, was knocked off his feet. Jade helped him up.
One wave swept over Dorian’s head. His big sister led him from the water, saying, “Miss Marie, Dorian went out too far and went in over his head!” Dorian was examined, pronounced unhurt and returned to the surf.
A lifeguard scooped up a jellyfish with a bucket fetched by Nikia Rigney, 7, and dumped it on the beach. The children gathered around and poked it with their fingers. "Eeewww," someone said.
"This is such a treat for them," said Ms. Ware as she watched them play.
“You’re talking about very poor kids,” Father Emmons had said earlier. “Most of them never get out of the city at all. . . . This expands their horizons. They’re with other kids. They’re away from mom and dad. It gives them a chance to grow up a little. It gives them a sense of freedom.”
“It gives them a nice vacation,” Joey Whitfield’s mother, Beatrice, had said. “and it gives me a vacation.”
Meanwhile, the children had started digging in the sand with plastic shovels and buckets. Seashells were discovered.
Using a shell, Christopher Folk carefully wrote his name in the sand. He trotted off; a minute later, the waves had washed his writing away.
But his attention was captured by the lifeguards rowing their boat out into the surf.
"Look at that boat!" he hollered.
"They're the lifeguards," Dorian Mitchell said.
“They’re gonna get eaten by sharks,” Christopher said. Both boys then resumed digging in the sand.