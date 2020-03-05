Penn employee Sharon Civa (left) talks with chemotherapy patient Dolly Gainer and her daughter Kelly Jankowski (right) at HUP on Feb. 26, 2020. Civa had ovarian cancer, and - while undergoing treatment - started receiving get-well cards from strangers wishing her well. It so lifted her spirits that she vowed that, once she was finished treatment, she'd design her own get-well cards and hand-deliver them to HUP patients.