The group walked around Old City, with participants snapping shots along the way. Frank told Briana he wanted a picture of the two of them and brought the instructor over to take the shot. Suddenly, everyone’s lenses were on Briana. Before she could wonder why, Frank handed her their special packet of hot sauce — they found it at Taco Bell right after he moved in and have been randomly hiding it around their home for the other to find ever since. It said, “Marry me.”