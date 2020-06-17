A 40-year-old Bucks County man was arrested and charged Tuesday with sexually abusing two teenage boys, including a foster child in his care, authorities said.
John Michael Evans, of Tullytown, was charged with rape, child pornography, sex trafficking a minor, and related offenses. He was being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Authorities said Evans committed sexual assaults from January 2017 to June of this year.
The foster child reported Evans to police and said that he was abused in April shortly after being placed with Evans.
The boy told police the abuse occurred “too many times to count,” authorities said.