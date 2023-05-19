A whole decade after its finale, ‘The Office’ continues to be a TV staple for Philadelphians

It’s been 10 years since The Office and its Scrantonites tugged at the heartstrings of fans during the show’s series finale, titled — well — “Finale.”

After nine seasons and more than 200 episodes, nearly 5.4 million viewers tuned in for a star-studded and touching wrap-up on May 16, 2013. The packed episode saw Dwight Schrute (played by Rainn Wilson) and Angela Martin (Angela Kinsey) get back together, a tear-jerking return from Steve Carrel’s Michael Scott, and a farewell from the other Dunder Mifflin employees.

The show, a reworking of the British original, was mostly praised by critics and audiences for its depictions of a dysfunctional workplace and its goofy, awkward, often politically incorrect — but beloved — employees. The Office fan and Bucks County resident Emily Marziani believes the finale perfectly wrapped up their stories.

“There are other shows that critically flop with their finale, but this one really gave the show the closure that it deserved,” said Marziani, who began watching the show on Hulu in 2012. “Now, 10 years later, I think they did everything they could do to keep the show relevant, fun, and keep people engaged.”

For years, the heart of the hit comedy was built around Michael Scott, a despicably lovable boss who does and says things in the worst but well-intentioned way possible. Then there’s Dwight, the hierarchy-obsessed underling whose naive and shrewd tactics make for some series-defining laughs, and Jim and Pam, played by John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer, the on-screen couple fans shipped from the very beginning.

Chuck Darrow, who watched The Office from the second episode “Diversity Day” to its very last, said the show broke the mold through its mockumentary style.

“It was as perfect a sitcom as any,” said Darrow, a former entertainment columnist. “It all starts with the writers, the concepts and the dialogue, and it’s just so hilarious... There’s no precedence that I can think of for any of these characters. Everybody is just so different.”

The origina British The Office, written and created by Ricky Gervais, inspired 10 remakes around the world, and the American version became the longest-running and most successful remake following its debut in 2005.

The show has had a second wind insyndication and on streaming platforms, with audiences watching more than 57 billion minutes of the former NBC comedy in 2020, according to Variety.

“I think the show has a style of comedy that millennials, Gen X and Gen Z all kind of like — the cringy humor that is hilarious, but not directly aggressive or rude,” Marziani said. “And it’s not that laugh track situational comedy that a lot of other shows do either.”

While she didn’t watch The Office when it was originally on air, South Philly resident Taryn Cregon has enjoyed the show nearly every day the past decade.

“I have thought probably too deeply about each of the characters on this show and I’m amazed by how my own opinion of certain characters has changed over time,” Cregon wrote on Twitter. “There are superb scenes in every episode of every season.”

The show has inspired endless Michael Scott memes, weddings and baby showers, dedicated Facebook fan pages, and annual travelers who make their way to Scranton, which many United Kingdom fans havediscovered is, in fact, a real city.

From working on the show during its pre-pilot to its wrap-up party in 2013, Mari Potis, director of membership and events for The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, said the show remains a key part of the city’s history and a driving force in its economy.

“Visitors come from all over the world to celebrate birthdays or have themed weddings, conventions and more,” Potis said. “People love to have the real-life Scranton experience and patronize our businesses, take pictures by famous landmarks that have all been made famous by The Office. It’s been an incredible ride and we’re so thrilled to be a part of pop-culture history.”

While the show endured major changes over its run — like the absence of Michael Scott in the later seasons — Marziani’s husband Cam Marziani said the show never lost its luster.

“I think it definitely changed what was expected of a comedy show on network TV,” he said, “and it kind of broadened the horizons a little bit more.”

It is a TV classic. “There isn’t anything like it,” Darrow said.

--------

Philly episodes of The Office

1. In “New Guys,” Jim reveals that he was given an offer to help his friend start a sports marketing company in Philadelphia called Athlead. At first, he turns it down but later reveals that he accepted the offer.

2. “Moving On” is the sixteenth episode of the ninth season of the American comedy television series The Office and the 192nd episode overall.

3. “The Convention” is the second episode of the third season of the American comedy television series The Office, and the show’s thirtieth episode overall.

4. S9E18: Promos Ryan Howard (yes, THE Ryan Howard) has a meeting at Athlead with Jim and Darryl. During their conversation, he shares his screenplay for “The Big Piece.”

