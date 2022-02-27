Matthew Cole, a 22-year-old Philadelphian man, died on Saturday in an area hospital from injuries suffered in a high-speed car crash on Feb. 12 in Bustleton, police said.

Cole was driving a 2008 Nissan north on Verree Road around 8 p.m. when his vehicle collided with a 2002 Dodge traveling in the opposite direction on Verree and was turning onto Bloomfield Avenue.

Cole’s vehicle flipped on its roof on impact as his two passengers were ejected. All three were transported to area hospitals in critical condition.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to a hospital in stable condition. The vehicles were towed from the scene.

The police did not provide updates on the conditions of the injured.