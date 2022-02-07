GIANT Co. has opened a new Center City grocery store in a historic building on Market Street. This store, though, feels a bit grander than your average Giant.

The 32,000-square-foot space features architectural details inherited from the old Strawbridge’s department store and has a dining area for shoppers. The new location at 801 Market Street is part of its growing Heirloom Market brand, which has existing locations in Northern Liberties, University City, and Graduate Hospital.

