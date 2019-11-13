Employees with intellectual and developmental disabilities are having a moment.

People who have Down syndrome or who are on the autism spectrum, for example, are more visible than ever in the Philadelphia region. Business leaders say that these employees don’t bring disability to the workplace. They bring this-ability — a unique set of talents and gifts — the way all individuals do, to jobs that help create lives of independence, dignity, and possibility, all while enriching a company’s bottom line.

In this special section, meet some of the employees who are showing how neurodivergent people can thrive in the workforce, and learn about the inspired movement that is helping them achieve success.