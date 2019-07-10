Delaware and Jersey Shore beach closures: What’s open; what’s not

Towel? Check. Sunscreen? Check. Now, all you need is our guide to which beaches are open, closed or under advisory, based on live water quality monitoring data from New Jersey and Delaware ( ) You can also use this tool to save your favorite beaches, get driving directions and check the weather before you head out.

Please note: Local beach patrols can close beaches for other reasons, such as surf conditions. The state’s data may not reflect these closures; check lifeguard stands for flags before you take a dip.