Delaware and Jersey Shore beach closures: What’s open; what’s not

Inquirer Staff
Summer 2019

Towel? Check. Sunscreen? Check. Now, all you need is our guide to which beaches are open, closed or under advisory, based on live water quality monitoring data from New Jersey and Delaware (Here’s what that means.) You can also use this tool to save your favorite beaches, get driving directions and check the weather before you head out.


Please note: Local beach patrols can close beaches for other reasons, such as surf conditions. The state’s data may not reflect these closures; check lifeguard stands for flags before you take a dip.

MAP
Filter:
All beaches
Delaware
New Jersey
Favorites

Delaware beaches

Select a location for details

New Jersey beaches

Select a location for details
Water monitoring station status:
Open
Under advisory
Closed
Water monitoring station status:
Open
Under advisory
Closed

credits

Design and Development: Jared Whalen, Chris A. Williams, Garland Potts and Bayliss Wagner
Questions? You can reach us at innovation@inquirer.com