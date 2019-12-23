From the inspiring to the enraging, these are the stories that captivated you most in 2019

An expose about the mistreatment of young men at Glen Mills School. A day in the life of the opioid crisis at Episcopal Hospital. The mysterious death of a Philly teacher. These were the stories that you spent the most time with this year.

And then there were the stories you wound up sharing most on social media: The suicide of the head of the University of Pennsylvania’s counseling and psychological services. The angry Eagles fan who turned out to be Penn’s admissions director. The long criminal history of the man accused of shooting six Philly cops.

Our special projects ranged from investigations like The Probation Trap to multimedia explorations of the Delaware Watershed to critical looks at Comcast’s new tower and a quest for the best shawarma in the Middle East to the hunt for Bigfoot in Pennsylvania’s Big Woods.

We published tens of thousands of stories on Inquirer.com in 2019. Take a look back.