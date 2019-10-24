The Probation Trap
October 24, 2019
Living in Fear
Probation is meant to keep people out of jail. But intense monitoring leaves tens of thousands across the state at risk of incarceration.
Judges Rule
When it comes to probation, Pennsylvania has left judges unchecked to impose wildly different versions of justice.
Punishing Addiction
Courts recognize substance-use disorder is a disease. Yet some judges continue punishing relapse with ever-longer probation and even prison.
Reporters: Samantha Melamed and Dylan Purcell
Editors: Cathy Rubin and James Neff
Visuals Editor: Danese Kenon
Creative Direction and Design: Garland Potts
Editorial Project Management: Megan Griffith-Greene
Photographers: Jessica Griffin, Michael Bryant, David Maialetti, Tim Tai, and Jose Moreno
Videographers: Jessica Griffin and Astrid Rodrigues
Graphics Editor: John Duchneskie
Drone Operator: Frank Wiese
Video Producer: Astrid Rodrigues
Social Producer: Ray Boyd
Illustrations: Cynthia Greer
Copy Editor: Rich Barron