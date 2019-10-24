It’s 11:30 a.m. when Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Rayford Means barrels into his courtroom to address his 8 a.m. docket, and the courtroom is filled to capacity — people dressed in ripped jeans and sweatshirts squeezed onto the benches and standing uneasily by the door.

Violation-of-probation hearings A hearing to determine if a person on probation has committed an infraction, such as missing an appointment, failing a drug test, or being convicted of a crime, and to impose further punishment.

Almost all of them are here for probation-violation hearings, and Means kicks his courtroom into motion with an energy that’s more ringmaster than judge, instructing staff to call cases in a fashion that will allow him to toggle efficiently between those waiting in the courtroom and those who need to be brought up from the basement holding cells in the Stout Center for Criminal Justice.

"We're gonna go back and forth: bail, jail, bail, jail,” he says. “I need a body in that seat.”

JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Rayford Means arrives at the Stout Center for Criminal Justice Center. Means has imposed probation on more individuals than any other judge in the region.

Probation A sentence to community supervision imposed in lieu of incarceration.

There are more people tethered to Means — and for longer stretches — than any other judge in the region. He has imposed probation more than 13,000 times since 2012, and given out more five-year probations, more 10-year probations, more 15-year probations than any other judge. And when people violate his conditions of probation or commit new crimes, they all end up right back in this courtroom.

“You ever seen the movie Old Yeller? I'm like Old Yeller. I'll be here,” he told one man. “You know Michael Jordan? You know how they used to say all championships come through Chicago? You gotta come here through me."

As a result, being on his probation can feel like a life sentence, as ever-extending probation terms carry his regulars from late teens to young adulthood to middle age.

In court, he recommends treatment for some, urges others to apply for Social Security Disability, advises almost everyone to marry (for financial reasons, if nothing else), and even offers to officiate the weddings.

Detainer A court order to incarcerate a person pending a probation-violation hearing.

On a Tuesday in April, a couple took him up on it. The vows took place right in the middle of a hearing for Luis Rivera, 31, who was on probation for six different drug convictions and faced a new and very serious charge, aggravated assault. First, Means heard Rivera’s request for the judge to lift his detainer. Then, he conducted a brief ceremony (the bride wore a turquoise T-shirt and studded jeans; the groom, a white button-down a public defender had fished out of a closet somewhere in the courthouse). Finally, Means agreed to remove the detainer, ensuring a house-arrest honeymoon.

Kassandra Cruz, 25, left the courtroom glowing, orbited by two giggling children in Hulk and Spider-Man masks. It wasn’t her dream wedding, she admitted, but Rivera had liked the idea. “That’s what he wanted. He’s been his judge for so long,” she said. To her, probation is “a process. It can break you. You have to be strong and be supportive. What we do is we pray.”

Same Crime, Different Time Judge Rayford Means often keeps those convicted of felony retail theft under supervision much longer than other judges. In 2013, over half sentenced by Means ended up under his supervision for 6 years or longer — as opposed to 29% for all other Philadelphia judges. Although District Attorney Larry Krasner has all but stopped charging people with retail theft, at least 600 people remain on Means’ supervision for shoplifting today.

How one judge can have hundreds of people tied to his probation for decades on end comes down to Pennsylvania’s unusual laws. Whereas many states cap probation at just three to five years, Pennsylvania is one of just eight states where probation can last up to the maximum sentence for an offense.

And, in Pennsylvania, probation violations carry unusually weighty consequences.

Parole Release to community supervision after incarceration.

If a person is released from prison early on parole and then commits a violation, the worst that can happen is he has to serve his “back time,” or the unserved portion of his original sentence.

But if that person is also sentenced to probation, a term of community supervision much like parole, he’s in a far more tenuous position. In response to any violation, a judge could sentence him to up to the maximum term allowed for the original offense — which would be far longer than any jail time a judge might typically impose to begin with. In the case of some drug-dealing charges, for instance, that could be up to 15 years in state prison.

JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer Pedestrians walk past the public entrance to the Philadelphia Adult Probation and Parole office, at 714 Market St.

Moreover, while Pennsylvania was one of the first states in the country to institute sentencing guidelines — and has achieved 90% compliance with them — the guidelines are silent on how to impose probation. And, there are no guidelines at all for how to resentence those found in violation of probation. In such cases, judges have an array of options, ranging from permitting probation to continue, to imposing a new term of probation, to sentencing a violator to county jail or state prison — limited only by that maximum legal sentence.

The state legislature tasked the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing with creating resentencing guidelines a decade ago, but the commission got around to producing a draft version only this spring.

For now, judges continue to impose their own ideas of justice.

Probation revocation A court ruling, in response to a probation violation, to terminate probation and impose a new sanction of more probation or incarceration.

“There are many judges who feel they have the discretion to revoke probation or parole whenever they feel that it seems to be working inadequately as far as reforming the person or rehabilitating the person,” said Leonard Sosnov, a Philadelphia public defender. “That kind of standard is vague and, given its incredible vagueness, is subject to real arbitrariness in how it’s enforced.”

He recently represented Darnell Foster, a 22-year-old whose probation was revoked for posting images to Instagram depicting guns and drugs. Foster said he was merely presenting a front; he’d found the photos (including one, memorably, spelling out “F—- you” in Percocets) on the internet and reposted them. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled in August that the court had wrongly revoked Foster’s probation, given that he had not violated a stated condition of supervision.

Means, like other judges, faces an array of competing motivations, one being perceived pressure to efficiently dispose of cases. (He even posts lists on his wall of the cases disposed each day to document his progress.)

Revoking probation and resentencing is one way to attain a disposition — far more quickly than, for example, scheduling another status hearing to see if a person in violation can get back into compliance. Another way is to encourage a guilty plea. Most efficient of all is when a defendant who is already on Means’ probation — but is now facing a new criminal charge that constitutes a potential probation violation — consolidates all his cases before Means, so that the judge can resolve the new case and the violations in one sitting.

To get the new case moved to Means’ courtroom, the defendant will have to agree to plead guilty and request consolidation — a move Means openly encourages.

Recently, he told lawyers to send a protracted case out of his courtroom. “I’m not concerned about a single. I’ll hold a five, a four, a trey, a deuce,” he said, referring to defendants on probation for five, four, three, or two different cases at once.

“I’ll never let Rhonda go,” he said recently of a woman whom he has sentenced on 20 different cases, dating back as far as 1995, almost to the start of Means’ career as a judge. She has violated probation repeatedly — on one occasion being sentenced or resentenced on a notable eight retail-theft cases at once — and is currently scheduled to remain under Means’ supervision through 2025.

In one-third of the sentences he has imposed since 2012, he was addressing two or more cases at once; roughly 12% were for three or more cases.

In court, Means has lectured defendants on the benefits of consolidating their cases and taking a plea deal in his courtroom. “You take this to trial,” he told a 28-year-old man facing aggravated-assault charges on top of a violation-of-probation for a robbery, “your kids are graduated from high school, they got married and had children. You take the deal, you're out when your kids are 4, 9, and 10."

Another man on probation, Ronnie Tillman, declined to consolidate his cases before Means, instead going to trial in a different courtroom for a burglary. He was convicted, and sentenced to a 4-to-8-year prison term.

JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer An entrance of the Stout Center for Criminal Justice in Philadelphia.

Back in Means’ courtroom for his probation-violation hearing, Tillman ventured an explanation. “I was doing good —” he began, before the judge cut him off in a moment of pique. "You were doing good until you were charged with committing a burglary, and went to trial and were convicted. Anything else you want to say?" Tillman declined, and Means lodged his sentence: an additional 8 to 16 years in state prison.

Later, though, a public defender would file a motion to reconsider, and Means would relent, choosing not to extend Tillman’s prison time at all.

In many of the consolidated cases, Means’ sentences ultimately reflect remarkable leniency for individuals many other judges would have sent to state prison.

K2 A synthetic drug that can result in erratic behavior.

The lawyers in his courtroom sometimes appeal to his compassion for bumblers, like Marcus Quinones, who was high on K2 when he tried to hold up a convenience store with a pen and ended up getting shot by the clerk, four times. A woman nearby, waiting for a SEPTA bus, was also hit with a stray bullet. "He's violated nearly every period of supervision, 15 times... . I don't think he's amenable to supervision on the street,” the prosecutor said, noting Quinones was already serving eight years’ probation for two other crimes. The guidelines, he told the judge, called for four or five years in prison.

Means gave Quinones time served in jail and yet more probation.

Means says his focus is rehabilitation. “One of my theories is that you can make a person more of a hardened criminal [by sending them to prison],” he said in an interview. That’s why he prefers probation, where he can give people a list of employers, encourage them to get a GED, to marry, to engage in pro-social activities.

His courtroom is filled with people coming from broken families, he said; his is, quite literally, an approach guided by paternalism. “I try to patch up the holes of what society has lost.”

“I can give that person a chance,” he said. “If you see longer periods of probation with me, it’s because I’m giving the person the opportunity to be reformed. But if you go out and commit a crime, I can reach out and get you.”