Events leading to the current crisis were not set in motion until May 2018, when Trump finally took action to withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear deal. John Bolton, his new national security adviser and a longtime advocate of a hard line against Iran, announced the deployment of additional air and naval forces to the Persian Gulf "to send a clear and unmistakable message to the Iranian regime that any attack on United States interests or on those of our allies will be met with unrelenting force."