The New Jersey Administrative Office of the Courts on Wednesday announced that it will start to resume jury trials in September with social distancing among jurors, lawyers, the defendant, witnesses, and the judge.
Potential jurors will first be selected by a virtual question-and-answer process, then will continue in person for individualized questioning in a courtroom when the jury pool is smaller, officials said during a Zoom news conference.
Judge Glenn A. Grant, acting administrative director of the New Jersey Courts, said jury trials in criminal cases will start in three vicinages or court districts in the state — those for Bergen County, Atlantic/Cape May Counties, and Gloucester/Cumberland/Salem Counties. He did not have a time frame for other counties, but said they should start “relatively quickly” afterward.
Given the 4,700 people sitting in county jails awaiting criminal trials and the need for resolution of criminal and civil cases, “we have to start jury trials,” Grant said. He said the judiciary is willing to work with defense attorneys to address concerns they have.
Summonses will be mailed this month and in August to potential jurors in those counties. Court staff will provide computer technology including broadband service to potential jurors who are in need during the initial juror-selection process, Grant said.
During the in-courtroom, socially distanced trials, jurors will wear face masks and will sit six feet apart, likely in the courtroom gallery, officials said.
Defendants and defense attorneys will sit farther apart than usual yet still be able to communicate with each other through various options, such as having partial plexiglass dividers between them that would enable them to sit closer than six feet apart, by wearing earbuds so they can speakconfidentially, or by writing on note pads, officials said.
After the coronavirus pandemic shut down courts in mid-March, New Jersey began hosting virtual sessions for detention, plea, and sentencing hearings in criminal cases, but suspended jury trials and grand jury proceeedings. In May, the courts began a pilot program of virtual grand juries in two counties, Mercer and Bergen. That has been met by criticism from defense attorneys and prosecutors.