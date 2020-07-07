About 10 p.m. April 17, Harville crashed his SUV into a car on 17th Street near Diamond. He then got out of the SUV and jumped into the backseat of another car driven by a 23-year-old woman, who had seen the accident in her rearview mirror while on 17th Street. He ordered her to drive, but she refused, and he pushed her and her front-seat passenger out of the car and drove away, police said.