Military funeral honors suspended in wake of coronavirus — but not the respect

With over 135,000 interments every year at 136 Veterans Affairs national cemeteries, most Americans probably have firsthand experience with a military honors burial. The solemn folding of the flag into a tight triangle, the sharp salutes of a uniformed honor guard, a 21-gun saluteand a lone bugler playing the somber notes of “Taps” give deceased veterans a dignified send-off.
But since the coronavirus, those ceremonies are no longer conducted. At VA cemeteries like Washington Crossing in Bucks County, the burials continue. Immediate family members — limited to no more than 10 people practicing social distancing — are allowed to view the burial. But many deceased veterans are interred with only the cemetery staff as the only witnesses to honor their service.
All of the staff members are veterans, who understand what the families of veterans are going through. “We feel obligated to do the best we can given the circumstances,” said administrative officer Jason Guenther, who served in the U.S. Army. “We always put service before self.”
Someday, after the pandemic subsides, a grateful nation will, once again, be able display its appreciation. The VA has said that families will be able to return later to have a ceremony with full military honors.
