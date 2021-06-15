A man was killed Tuesday when the single-engine plane he was flying crashed into a wooded area in Bucks County, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. near Cold Spring Creamery Road and Charter Club Drive, less than a mile south of the Doylestown Airport, according to the Buckingham Township Police Department and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot, who was the only person on board, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He had not been publicly identified as of Tuesday afternoon, pending notification of his family.

While the location of the crash was not far from homes and businesses, no one else was injured, authorities said, and no structures were damaged.

The FAA identified the aircraft as a Vans RV-6A, a homebuilt low-wing airplane, but a spokesperson said the agency wouldn’t release the tail number until investigators at the scene verify it.

Along with the FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board is set to investigate the crash, as it does with every civil aviation accident. No additional information was immediately available.