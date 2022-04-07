The Philadelphia Marathon Weekend is slated for this November, but registration closes on on April 14.

This year’s goal is to fundraise $500,000 for the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).

If you are hoping to run the AACR Philadelphia Marathon — or take on a shorter race — here is everything you need to know:

Key information Registration closes on April 14, 2022.

The Philadelphia Marathon weekend is November 19-20, 2022.

All runners must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and show proof of vaccination.

The weekend of events includes a half marathon, 8K, and kids fun run on Saturday, and the full marathon on Sunday.

Registration fees vary by race.

There is a referral program for runners. i-circle_black

Start time

The AACR Philadelphia Marathon starts on Sunday, November 20, at 6:55 a.m. for wheelchair competitors, and 7:00 a.m. for runners and walkers. The start line will close after the last runner crosses the timing mat.

The other three races, Dietz and Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon, Rothman Orthopedics 8K, and Kids Fun Run are all on Saturday, Nov. 19, between 6:55 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Race route

The race will start at 22nd St. and Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Right now, the route is set to go through Fairmount Park, the Schuylkill River, University City, and Manayunk, to end the race at the steps of the Art Museum. (An official map has not been posted yet, so this may change.) You can check the 2021 map to get a better idea of what the route might look like.

How to register

The deadline to register for any of the races is April 14.

If you’re under 18 years old, you will need parental consent.

You can pick which race you want to participate in when you sign up (there is only one registration form for all races). The fees depend on the race you choose.

2022 Philadelphia Marathon events

AACR Philadelphia Marathon: This race is open to runners 16-99 years old. The fee is $110.

Dietz and Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon: As long as you are between 14 and 99 years old, you can run. Registration costs $100.

Rothman Orthopedics 8K: Ages 12-99 can participate. It costs $35 to sign up.

Kids Fun Run: This race is specific for kids ages 5 to 12, and the registration fee is $15

Where does the money go?

The money raised will go to fund cancer cure research, education, prevention, and advocacy.

Awards

So far, the awards have not been announced. But, prizes are expected to be monetary and by age group. Plus, all race finishers will get a shirt (from the race they completed), a post-race refreshment, finisher medal, and an online certificate.