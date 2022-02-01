The vaccine mandate for city workers that Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney first announced in November has been delayed again, until at least Feb. 11, following a labor arbitration decision with the city’s police union.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 sought a ruling to sort out concerns it had with the implementation of the mandate, and the decision announced Tuesday marks the third labor agreement the Kenney administration has reached with the city’s major unions over the policy.

The only major municipal union yet to reach an agreement with the administration is the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 22, which has been the most resistant to the policy.

It’s possible the policy could be delayed even further because the previous labor agreements — with District Councils 33 and 47 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, representing the city’s non-uniformed workers — included provisions pushing back the vaccination deadlines for their members if other unions secure later compliance dates.

The arbitration decision for the FOP says that, if another union secures a later deadline, police officers cannot be fired for not getting vaccinated as required until that union’s deadline has passed.

It’s unclear how the uncertainty over the fire fighters union will impact the mandate’s implementation. The Kenney administration is seeking to begin arbitration proceedings with Local 22, which could result in a binding decision forcing the union’s members to comply.

“We’ve been waiting for a response from IAFF Local 22 on initiating the arbitration process, and we plan to take appropriate next steps to enforce this mandate upon the timeline provided in the FOP award,” Kenney spokesperson Joy Huertas said in a statement.

Local 22 President Mike Bresnan, the only municipal union leader to publicly oppose the mandate, said he wants to negotiate an agreement directly, instead of going through arbitration.

“We’re against a mandate that says, ‘You do this, or you lose your job,’ no matter what it is,” Bresnan said Tuesday. “We take that oath of office at the Fire Department. It’s the understanding you may die in the line of duty, and this is just one more thing than our plate. Theres other viruses out there that could kill you, too.”

Bresnan said he would be open to an agreement requiring fire fighters and paramedics to wear N-95 masks or double-mask and participate in weekly testing, but will not support a vaccine requirement.

For now, the new Feb. 11 deadline set by FOP award is when the city plans to begin enforcing the policy.

The arbitration decision for the FOP is more flexible than the AFSCME agreements. It allows for the arbitration panel, for instance, to get involved in the process of dealing with workers who do not comply with the vaccine mandate before they are terminated, a process that could take until March 21.

Officers can apply for medical or religious exemptions from the vaccine requirement, as was the case for workers represented by AFSCME.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.