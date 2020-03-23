An employee of the ShopRite supermarket at Morrell Plaza in Northeast Philadelphia has tested positive for coronavirus, the company said Sunday night.
Daniel Emmer, a company spokesperson, said the employee was “no longer in the workplace,” and added that colleagues who had been in contact with the worker had been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Emmer did not identify the employee, give the person’s gender or age, or say when the employee tested positive for the virus.
He said the store, in the 9900 block of Frankford Avenue in Morrell Park, will remain open after undergoing a thorough cleaning.
Supermarkets have been deemed life-sustaining businesses as many other businesses in Pennsylvania and New Jersey have shut down, and many employees have had to deal with increased demand and customer traffic amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Emmer said: “We are proud of the amazing dedication our associates are demonstrating and we thank them for their service to our customers in keeping stores open and shelves stocked with essentials our shoppers need.”