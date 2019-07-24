A 58-year-old woman was found dead after a fire in a Society Hill apartment, police said.
A report of smoke about 9:35 a.m. Wednesday brought firefighters to the 700 block of Lombard Street, but they found no fire on arrival, police said.
They found the woman unresponsive inside the apartment with burns to her body, but medics pronounced her dead at the scene at 9:55 a.m., according to police.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Her cause of death and the cause of the fire are under investigation.