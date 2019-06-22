“Our community is grieving. We are in shock, we are in fear, and we are in terror.”
Imam Mohamed Jomandy’s words rang in the ears of the family, friends and community members who gathered Friday afternoon to bury Jomandy’s beloved nephew, Isiaka Meite. They mourned for Meite, remembering his work ethic, his love for his family, and his joy for life.
Meite, 24, was fatally shot at a graduation party on a playground in Southwest Philadelphia, on Father’s Day. Five others were injured in the same shooting, capping off a bloody weekend in Philadelphia in which police say a total of 28 people were shot, five fatally.
Jomandy added, “We are a community, we believe in humbling experiences, we do whatever it takes to put bread on the table legally for our family. The Meite family are one of those families who migrated here for a better life, but [Isiaka] didn’t live long.”