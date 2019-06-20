The drinks aren’t overly sweet. The bitter lemon tastes a little tart, and the ginger ale has a touch of heat. Of course you can drink them on their own, but they also work well as mixers for cocktails. The lemon, for example, can be combined with Aperol and orange juice for a twist on a classic spritz. The company recommends stirring the ginger ale with gin, lime juice, and agave. — Allison Steele