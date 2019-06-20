Red Bull is known for keeping people energized. But now the company has launched a line of organic, mostly caffeine-free sodas.
Organics by Red Bull sodas are made in four flavors: bitter lemon, ginger ale, tonic water, and cola (cola is the only variety with caffeine). Packaged in the same slim can for which Red Bull’s signature energy drink is known, the sodas are certified organic and made with plant and fruit extracts.
The drinks aren’t overly sweet. The bitter lemon tastes a little tart, and the ginger ale has a touch of heat. Of course you can drink them on their own, but they also work well as mixers for cocktails. The lemon, for example, can be combined with Aperol and orange juice for a twist on a classic spritz. The company recommends stirring the ginger ale with gin, lime juice, and agave. — Allison Steele
Organics by Red Bull, $2.39 for an 8.4-ounce can or $8.19 for a four-pack at local stores including Acme and Walmart; also available on Amazon.