The bar Hop Sing Laundromat in Chinatown has removed 40% of its tables, dropping capacity from 50 people to 30 and eliminating all bar seats. Further, said the enigmatic owner, who goes by Lê, the Hop Sing staff will vote after closing time Saturday, March 14 on whether to stay open. Lê, who cultivates a persona indicating he is a high-ranking official in North Korea, said, “This is one of the few times the [communist] party will not interfere with the will of the people.”