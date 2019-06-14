The National Weather Service said a confirmed tornado touched down Thursday night in Gloucester County as powerful storm swept through the region.
“Given video of a clear funnel with some small debris being lofted, a tornado touchdown has been confirmed in Mullica Hill, NJ this evening. Strength/path will be determined via a survey. #NJwx” the National Weather Service in Mount Holly posted on Twitter at 10 p.m.
The National Weather Service did not post a video with its tweet, but several were posted by other Twitter users showing possible funnel clouds extending down from the sky.
One video reportedly from Mullica Hill shows what appears to be a funnel cloud touching down and then debris swirling upwards.
There were reports of flooding across the region, including the Schuylkill Expressway, and some wind damage to buildings, but no reported injuries.