Before Nick Sirianni was just one win away from coaching the Eagles in the Super Bowl, he started out as a wide receiver in an indoor league.

It wasn’t glamorous. Players were barely paid (if the checks cleared) and there wasn’t adequate equipment.

In 2005, Nick Sirianni was a wide receiver for the Canton Legends during the inaugural season of the Atlantic Indoor Football League.

It was the only professional season of his playing career and it started with a spring football league that didn’t even have enough equipment.

The players made $300 if they won and $200 if they didn’t.

The season was a mess.

The starting quarterback quit during the fourth quarter of the season opener.

The coaches walked out after their checks bounced.

The players had to play on turf so thin that it felt like concrete and regularly had to run into brick wall sidelines.

Notable quote: “Calling it ‘professional’ is using that term very loosely,” said Dan Larlham, who became the quarterback for the Canton Legends when the starter said he had had enough.

The Central Bucks School District is seeking outside guidance to carry out its new policy prohibiting “sexualized content” in school libraries.

It chose the Independence Law Center, a Harrisburg group that has opposed rights to transgender students and bills itself as defending religious freedom.

Reminders: The district is facing a federal investigation into allegations it created a hostile environment for LGBTQ students. In 2021, the Independence Law Center helped craft a policy for the Hempfield School District barring transgender students from playing on sports teams in line with their gender identity.

The books Central Bucks is considering to remove include This Book is Gay; Me, Earl and the Dying Girl; Gender Queer; Lawn Boy; and Beyond Magenta.

