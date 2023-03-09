We’re in another day of mostly clear skies and a high of 51.

Craft beer sales may be on the decline nationally, but you probably wouldn’t notice that in Philly.

The area’s influx of breweries is outpacing growth nationally, with the number of breweries nearly doubling over the last six years.

Cartesian Brewing owner Evan Roth thinks there could be a brewery in every neighborhood in Philly.

He might be on to something.

Important figures:

As of last month, Philly is home to 32 breweries, which is almost double the amount the city had in 2017. Five Philly-area breweries closed during that time.

The five counties of Southeastern Pennsylvania have 131 breweries compared to 68 in early 2017.

In South Jersey, the amount climbed to 38 from 20 in 2017.

Fun fact: Philly spent more money buying beer for the Super Bowl than at any other time in the past two years, including Thanksgiving, Christmas, or any other playoff game.

There’s a potential path to reconnect the north and south sides of Chinatown by physically capping the below-ground Vine Street Expressway.

They’re calling it the Chinatown Stitch. It’d be a massive project with a potential groundbreaking in 2028.

Some background: The idea has been talked about in Philly for decades but never went beyond the idea-and-study stage. Officials said the availability of federal transportation money gives them hope it could be reality.

Reminders: Chinatown could have disappeared during the construction of the expressway in the 1970s. The city sought to raze a major community center and landmark, Holy Redeemer Chinese Church. The church survived, but what is now the Fashion District and Jefferson Station, and the Pennsylvania Convention Center claimed chunks of land.

Now, a majority of Chinatown is fighting a Sixers proposal to build a basketball arena on the neighborhood’s southern end.

What’s next: The first community engagement meeting is slated for April 26 and there’s a website to gather ideas and opinions from residents.

Keep reading to learn more about how the cap would benefit the neighborhood.

🗳️Anticipating: President Joe Biden to roll out his budget proposal in Philly today.

💭Wondering: What the impact of ChatGPT could mean for the future of language (and cyberbullying).

