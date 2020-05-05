Today is Giving Tuesday. For our part, we’re making all of our digital journalism available to everyone today, whether or not you’re a subscriber. You can check that out on Inquirer.com.
You can also help support our public service mission by making a donation that will go toward funding our work. Thanks for thinking of us and relying on us to stay informed. My colleagues and I appreciate it.
— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
Officials in Delaware and Bucks Counties are asking Gov. Tom Wolf for help as the Philadelphia region tries to reopen faster. The suburban counties want Wolf to increase testing and also separate cases in the counties’ nursing-home populations from the rest of the population. State officials, though, say they’re unable to separate the groups.
In Philadelphia specifically, there might be some good news as Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said that yesterday was “the third day in a row where the daily case count is below 400, and that’s despite the fact that we are increasing the number of tests.” Even so, Mayor Jim Kenney didn’t mince his words about people disregarding public health guidelines, telling people 30 and younger to "just put on the damn mask.”
There were too many bodies. David Drysdale, whose family has run East Mount Airy’s Ivy Hill Cemetery and Crematory for three generations, had to cut a path around bodies in cardboard cremation boxes to walk. The refrigerators were filled. The receiving vault was filled, too, and that hadn’t held a body in a century — not since the 1918 flu epidemic.
They tried to prepare, watching the death toll in New York, knowing Philadelphia’s wave could come soon. But Drysdale and his crematorium operators haven’t been able to keep up with the “unrelenting flow of bodies,” my colleague Mike Newall writes.
As COVID-19 cases climbed to over one million last week, people in Philly and New Jersey were overcrowding beaches and parks, ignoring social distancing, and not wearing masks. Why can so many of us not accept the gravity of the coronavirus pandemic?
Blame psychology. Experts admit we’re bad at thinking about the future and also that it’s “hard for us to assess the threat of an enemy you can’t see,” reports my colleague Bethany Ao.
- Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered New Jersey schools to close for the rest of the year.
- Here’s what it’s like inside Philly’s coronavirus quarantine hotel for those who have nowhere else to go.
- When do you have to wear a face mask? My colleagues answer that question and more.
- A Pennsylvania state representative compared Gov. Wolf’s administration to Nazis.
- While the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is up in the air, immigrant health-care workers are still fighting the coronavirus even as possible deportation looms.
- What’s it like to be a nursing assistant inside a nursing home right now?
I really can’t get enough of these “traffic” pictures and videos. Thanks for sharing, @dead__rabbits.
Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!
- 🦅Our reporters got a chance to talk with Carson Wentz yesterday. What did he have to say about the Eagles’ decision to draft QB Jalen Hurts in the second round?
- 🥘What’s it like to dine at a restaurant that reopened during the coronavirus emergency?
- 🏟️Baseball could be played in empty stadiums this year. One Phillies player already knows what that’s like.
- 🚘There aren’t any games right now. So why are there so many cars parked at the stadium complex in South Philly?
- ✂️I’m reading this very closely: How to give yourself a buzz cut (or even a fade) during the shutdown.
- 📸Here are photos of our new normal, with people in Pennsylvania and New Jersey continuing to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.
“Still emotional and angry after attending the funeral days earlier of a childhood friend who’d been killed in Southeast Asia, nothing was going to deter [Alan] Canfora from waving a black flag of protest at the noon rally. Not even the tear gas that pushed the protesters back, nor the row of armed Guardsman just a couple hundred feet from Canfora and his waving flag. Then came 13 seconds that changed everything.” — writes columnist Will Bunch about the lasting impact of the shooting at Kent State 50 years ago.
- The COVID-19 crisis is making another crisis even more dire, the Inquirer Editorial Board writes.
- Fae Ehsan, a nonprofit professional in Philadelphia, writes about having an abortion during the coronavirus pandemic.
- Local religious leaders spoke with WHYY about the challenges they’re facing when trying to comfort those in their communities.
- Google and Apple have shared some new details about what COVID-19 alert apps might look like, WIRED reports.
- I’m missing baseball right now. So, when ESPN announced a deal with the Korea Baseball Organization to air games (the first of which is today at 1 a.m.), I was thrilled, and I was also reminded of one of my favorite sports stories, also from ESPN, on the art of bat flipping in South Korea.
With bars closed, Pat Kelly’s annual “clown crawl” through Fishtown had to change. Typically, it’s a bar crawl where attendees dress as clowns. This year, though, they went to Penn Treaty Park, where a handful of people drank some beer and tried to observe social distancing requirements.