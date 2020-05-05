“Still emotional and angry after attending the funeral days earlier of a childhood friend who’d been killed in Southeast Asia, nothing was going to deter [Alan] Canfora from waving a black flag of protest at the noon rally. Not even the tear gas that pushed the protesters back, nor the row of armed Guardsman just a couple hundred feet from Canfora and his waving flag. Then came 13 seconds that changed everything.” — writes columnist Will Bunch about the lasting impact of the shooting at Kent State 50 years ago.