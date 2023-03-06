Welcome back. I hope you’re feeling refreshed to start your week.

Philadelphia City Council President Darrell L. Clarke announced he is not seeking reelection last month, ending a 40-year career in City Hall as well as a 12-year run as Council’s leader.

Our lead story follows how Clarke shaped Philly during his tenure.

The defining principle of Clarke’s tenure — empowering hyperlocal decision-making, often at the expense of citywide policy — could last long after he is gone.

For Clarke, this style ensures that constituents have a clear pipeline to the politicians who know their neighborhoods best. He’s long expressed a belief that district Council members are better positioned to balance the interests of residents with those of developers.

The criticism: Some argue that his approach to policy-making harms small business and undermines larger affordability goals. They contend that giving Council members near-complete control over land-use decisions in their districts opens the door to corruption.

Philly has an undeniable influence in the comedy world.

Superstars like Kevin Hart and Quinta Brunson have broken barriers in Hollywood. Upper Darby native Tina Fey has shined for years. Late comedy legends Bob Saget and David Brenner helped establish the city’s signature cheeky and unfiltered comedic style.

But comics Tyler Wolf and Manny Brown say the city has yet to fulfill its potential.

The void: Wolf said Philly has had fewer opportunities for comedy compared to cities like Boston, San Francisco, Washington, and Chicago because of the lack of shows, open-mic events and paid gigs.

But, the rise of independent shows and small, DIY-style comedy stages are filling the void. On top of performing at established clubs, comedians are renting out local restaurants, breweries, and bookstores for more stage time and pay.

