Bartenders see everything. They witness first, last, and the worst dates every night.

I’m sure most of us have made some first date mistakes, and local Philly bartenders have seen them all. They can help save couples from floundering and can even be responsible for people hitting it off.

But you can also help yourself by avoiding some key blunders. These bartenders are rooting for your love life, which is why they’re letting you know how much you should drink, how to break the ice, and other helpful suggestions.

Some tips:

Don’t get drunk on the first or second date.

Match your order to your budget. Getting a surprise bill is never fun.

Never buy a drink and bring it over to someone else. It’s just not a good look.

Nowhere is off-limits to “Fly, Eagles, Fly.”

With the Birds in the Super Bowl again this weekend, The Inquirer asked Eagles fans for their memories of the most unexpected places they’ve heard the fight song.

Examples:

“We sang the Eagles fight song at the end of Mass on Super Bowl Sunday 2018 as the recessional hymn. Everyone in the church was wearing Eagles gear and everyone sang the song when usually there’s only 5-to-10 people singing the hymns.” - Carolyn Kelly, 55, of Richboro, at St. Vincent de Paul Church

“We ended up on a bus tour of the island and the last stop was Baby Beach… I had on a Donovan McNabb jersey and as we were wading, a guy riding by on a bike started yelling ‘E-A-G-L-E-S’ and as I joined in another guy from the bus did too. My wife, who is originally from Piscataway, just shook her head and said, ‘You maniacs are everywhere, huh?’” - John Saquella, 50, of North Cape May, on his honeymoon in Aruba October 2003

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

Last week, we told you the story of how Jalen Hurts befriended and supported the owners of FoodChasers Kitchen. What are the ingredients of his signature cheesesteak, the “Jalen Special”?

A) steak, mozzarella, green peppers, and mayonnaise

B) steak, fried onions, Cooper sharp cheese, and mayonnaise

C) steak, provolone, and mushrooms

D) Trick question. The Jalen Special isn’t a cheesesteak.

💰Watching: The super PAC field in Philadelphia’s mayoral race is in flux. 🔑

🏙️ Introducing: The women who fight for the existence of Philly’s Chinatown.

🏈 Preparing: A snack stadium for this weekend’s Super Bowl. Consider this a reminder to start planning your spread if you’re hosting.

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

Hint: The Kansas City Chiefs bar in Philly

ABIGAIL CHESS ORLON

We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Karen Cleaver, who correctly guessed Tuesday’s answer: Donna Kelce. Email us if you know the answer.

