The Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl last night with their 31-7 NFC championship win over the San Francisco 49ers.

And in Philly tradition, fans surged toward City Hall and climbed poles. Our lead story showcases how the city celebrated victory.

The Eagles earned a trip to Arizona for the Feb. 12 Super Bowl. I think it’s safe to say the city will be on a high for the next two weeks, at least.

Overwhelming joy led hundreds of fans to flood the intersection of Frankford and Cottman Avenues last night with green flags, lights, and the sounds of bells.

The city greased the poles but it was no match for climbers. (The city might want to try another tactic; it hasn’t been effective.) And of course, people poured out of their homes and bars in droves to celebrate at City Hall.

The party that migrated along South Broad Street featured gleeful chants, pitchers of beer, and strangers hugging each other. Fans decked out in every type of Eagles gear imaginable wished each other everything from a happy Super Bowl to Happy New Year to Merry Christmas.

Notable quote: “This is typical Philly style, I’d expect nothing less,” Kelly Mitchell said.

Keep reading for more fan moments from last night’s celebrations.

What you should know today

Beatmaking can be isolating. It’s a lot of hours spent fixed to an MPC drum machine or needling through sample packages on a laptop by yourself.

It’s why two producers, Dan Brightcliffe and Quinton “Q No Rap Name” Johnson, 30, host Flipabeatclub, a monthly beatmaking event that is generating buzz and building community in Philly’s music scene.

Since August, the duo have drawn producers to Cratediggaz Records to create hip-hop, house, and electronic beats alongside each other.

How it works: At each meetup, club members craft a beat from a chosen sample, then play their records on a Zoom call with other FABC chapters in L.A., Toronto, D.C., and Sacramento. And at the end of each month, their beats are packaged as a compilation and released on Bandcamp.

Keep reading to discover how Philly’s FABC club also aims to bridge the gap between artists and producers.

Photo of the Day

And that should have you covered to begin your day. I don't know about you, but I'm planning on wearing green all week 🏈.