The end of pandemic restrictions meant students could return to in-person schooling. Back to school, back to normal.

But that didn’t quite happen. Students at every grade level are struggling, and educators have to change how they teach. Our lead story centers educators as they explain the changes in student behavior.

The pandemic caused widespread learning loss that can’t be measured by math or reading tests.

Young students are struggling to regulate their emotions and older ones are unmotivated. Many grapple with how to read social cues, maintain focus, or resolve conflict.

The Inquirer surveyed more than two dozen educators on how the now-gone pandemic restrictions affected students.

What they said: “The children had to learn how to get along again...There were lots of arguments over silly things. You felt like something was weighing them down,” Nicole Moore, the principal of an elementary school, said.

“In upper grades, we’re seeing more introverted behaviors — students shutting down, being less verbal, less willing to share with adults than in previous years,” said Marisol Rivera Rodriguez, the principal of a K-8 school.

“It’s very difficult for them to concentrate for long periods of times — 10 minutes at a time,” Peter Coyle, a high school teacher, said.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is this upcoming Monday.

If you’re looking for events and volunteer opportunities to celebrate King’s birthday, we have you covered.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Eastern State Penitentiary: Listen to speakers read excerpts from King’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail” and other works from civil rights leaders. You can also write a post card to someone incarcerated in a Pennsylvania prison.

Uhuru’s 26th MLK Day: Volunteer with Uhuru Furniture and A Project of the African People’s Education and Defense Fund (APEDF). It includes a film showing and a free lunch for volunteers.

28th Annual Martin Luther King Day of Service: The Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service is back with what’s billed as the nation’s oldest and largest King Day of Service. Volunteers can choose from nearly 100 community events.

Pennsylvania’s new House speaker Mark Rozzi has been pretty quiet lately. He hasn’t spoken publicly since Jan. 3.

He promised to end all back-room deals and increase transparency in Harrisburg, but that came after he cut a secretive deal with Republican leaders to get the top job.

Reminder: No one knows his political affiliation. He promised to be the first “independent speaker.” Republican leaders who helped him get elected have begun calling for him to resign because of his failure to change his party registration and his leadership so far.

