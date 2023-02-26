Education reporter Maddie Hanna is talking about a court’s finding that Pennsylvania’s way of funding schools is unconstitutional, so we’re talking about how it’s done in other states.

Do fly like the wind to this story of a feathered fugitive owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo in New York endearing itself to Twitter. It's by reporter Emily Bloch, who's a humorous one, and I like that.

It isn’t easy to write about school funding — mention a “funding formula” and people’s eyes can glaze over — but the issue is hugely consequential, affecting the resources public schools have, the education children receive, and the costs to taxpayers across the state.

The recent court decision finding Pennsylvania’s school funding unconstitutional could mean big changes, though the impact won’t be clear for some time. But other states have revamped school funding in response to similar court decisions. And they don’t all do the same thing. I broke down a few examples in my story, hoping to demystify some of the complexity with lessons that may come into play.

