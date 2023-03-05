It will be a bit less blustery today.

Today we have an interview with the Philadelphia Police Department commander of the homicide unit

The Philadelphia Police Department has a new commander in the Homicide Unit amid the city’s ongoing gun violence crisis. Meet Staff Inspector Ernest Ransom.

He’ll oversee the detectives and supervisors in the Homicide Unit. A staff inspector with Internal Affairs experience, he tells us he’ll keep closer eye on a unit that has been marked by scandal in recent years. Reporter Ellie Rushing spoke with him about his experience and his plans at a critical time.

❓Pop quiz: Where is the lie edition❓

What is definitely not at the Flower Show this weekend?

A) a magical, twinkling fairy house, home to the Peace Fairy

B) a Studio 54-inspired disco

C) an edible flower crown workshop

D) plants that activate only at night

Find out if you remember the answer.

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

Former Boston boy turned Philly gentleman Ben Franklin invented this for swimming.

DANDLED HAP

We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Send us your own original anagram to unscramble if you’d like. Email us if you know the answer. Cheers to Kathy who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: JACOB HILL.

