⚠️ Concerning: Schools are seeing seriously concerning issues coming from an unlikely source: parents.

💼 Interesting: You may have heard of Bridget Cambria, who has fought for immigrants held at the Berks County detention center, suing the federal government dozens of times to try to stop asylum-seekers from being deported. But the lesser-known story is her history working there.

For the past few years, I have had more Philadelphia school staff reach out to me and tell me that either they or their colleagues were being threatened or worse — by an unlikely source: parents. My colleagues on the education team and I recently worked on a story about the pandemic’s effect on student behavior and social-emotional needs, but it seems that effect — as well as Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis — is also carrying over to their family members, in some cases. To be clear, parents harassing or even assaulting staff is not an everyday occurrence, but it’s happening with more regularity.

