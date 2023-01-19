Temps will reach the high 40s. Pack an extra jacket and good luck dodging the expected rain today. ☂️

Eighty women are serving in the Pennsylvania General Assembly, making up almost a third of the legislature.

Still, the statehouse is far from gender parity. Our lead story discusses the barriers women still face.

State Sen. Amanda Cappelletti, elected in 2020, is expecting her first child in March.

She’s the first sitting senator to give birth while in office and part of the growing group of women in the legislature. Pennsylvania’s legislature currently ranks 26th in the nation in terms of female representation, the highest ever for the state.

Reminder: Pennsylvania was ranked in the bottom 12 states through 2018, a Democratic wave year that brought the single largest year-over-year increase in women in the state legislature since at least 1975.

Barriers: Studies indicate that women often have a harder time fund-raising and have to work harder to overcome gendered biases about whether they can raise money or win elections. While women are just as likely to be elected, fewer jump in the ring to run in the first place.

Jalen Hurts respects hard work.

Tony Santiago, the Eagles’ locker room custodian, has worked 12 hours a day, six days a week — seven during training camp — for the last 19 years at the NovaCare Complex.

A quick recap: Hurts name-checked him two weeks ago following the season finale. He mentioned Santiago by his first name when he was asked what it will take for the Eagles to win the Super Bowl.

When Santiago clocks in at 6:30 a.m., Hurts often isn’t far behind. When he clocks out half a day later, the quarterback is sometimes still hours away from heading home. Santiago said he can’t help but notice how the quarterback conducts himself.

The story is in line with endless tales about Hurts’ work ethic.

What you should know today

Consider this an “in case you missed it” story (mostly because I did over the weekend). I think it’s fascinating so here you go.

There’s an underground network of “trip sitters” that has sprung up to support people taking psychedelics.

Despite their federal status, a host of clinical research suggests they have potential to treat major depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other psychiatric issues.

Current classification: Psychedelic drugs — including psilocybin, the active ingredient in magic mushrooms; MDMA, also known as ecstasy; and LSD — are all “Schedule 1,” meaning officially they have no currently accepted medical use.

In Philadelphia, the facilitators are a motley collective, ranging from laypeople with practical knowledge to clinical social workers to people who have apprenticed in shamanic healing traditions.

They guide people through a process that may one day soon be legal.

