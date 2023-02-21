Showers are likely today. It’s also looking like a breezy day with temperatures hitting the high 50s.

Philadelphia is a blue city. The candidate who wins the crowded Democratic primary in May is likely to become mayor. But becoming the Democratic nominee means candidates need to build coalitions and attract voters across different communities.

Philly Democrats vote overwhelming along racial, economic, and geographic lines.

The Inquirer examined the results of the last eight primary elections, revealing the six distinct groups of Philly Democrats and how they vote. 🔑

🎤 And now I’m handing over the mic to politics and data reporter Aseem Shukla, who worked on the analysis with fellow reporter Julia Terruso:

With a crowded mayoral primary coming up, we wanted to see if we could help readers understand who each candidate would have to appeal to in order to win. That gave us the idea to categorize Philly’s neighborhoods by how they vote in primaries. We had a hunch that neighborhoods would vote for similar candidates based on their common interests.

We had a lot of work to do in compiling past election results and shoehorning past results into present precinct boundaries. When we finally had that, we handed the results over to a clustering algorithm.

The results staggered us. Even though the algorithm wasn’t told anything about race or class, it found those patterns anyway.

That was a remarkable result, especially considering how monolithically Philly supports Democrats. But which kinds of Democrats different communities support break down on demographic lines.

Because that finding is so stark, we plan to use these groups in a lot of our coverage of the mayoral race, particularly when we’re discussing who candidates have to appeal to. 🔑

Miles Pfeffer, 18, is charged with murdering a Temple University police officer Saturday night.

Around this time last year, the teenager was arrested for sending anonymous threats to a Bucks County high school, according to three law enforcement sources.

He was one of three students who used an online reporting tool to alert Central Bucks South High School in Warrington that a homemade pipe bomb was going to detonate in a bathroom. A second report alleged that a student planned to bring a gun to school.

The threats forced students to shelter in place before they were sent home for the day. A sweep of the building found neither weapons nor explosive devices.

Pfeffer was sentenced in juvenile court to one month’s probation for the threats.

Keep reading for the latest news and updates as our Inquirer reporters piece together the tragic Saturday evening.

